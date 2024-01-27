Barcelona confirm Alejandro Balde to undergo surgery on hamstring injury

Barcelona have confirmed that Alejandro Balde is set to undergo surgery in the coming days on a hamstring injury.

Balde picked up the injury in the Copa del Rey defeat to Athletic and will now go under the knife in the next few days in Finland.

Here’s the club’s official statement:

“Tests show that first team player Alejandro Balde has an injury to the tendon in his right hamstring. In the coming days he will undergo a surgical procedure at the hands of Dr. Lasse Lempainen, under the supervision of the Club’s medical staff, in Turku, Finland. Once the procedure has been carried out a new statement will be released.”

Xavi had hinted that Balde would have to have an operation when speaking about the defender ahead of Saturday’s clash with Villarreal.

It’s not clear yet how much time Balde will miss, but it seems we may not see him again this season which is another blow for Xavi and his side.