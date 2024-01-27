Sergi Roberto ruled out with Achilles injury as Barcelona’s injury list lengthens

Barcelona captain Sergi Roberto has joined the club’s growing injury list after being sidelined with an Achilles problem.

The 31-year-old has been ruled out of Saturday’s La Liga match against Villarreal, with early reports suggesting he will miss a couple of weeks.

Roberto has not been a regular this season for Xavi but his absence does leave the Barca manager with even less options.

“First team player Sergi Roberto has a problem in his left Achilles tendon. The player is unavailable for selection and his recovery will dictate his return,” the club said in a statement.

Roberto joins Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Marcos Alonso, Gavi, Inigo Martinez, Raphinha and Alejandro Balde on the club’s current injury list.

Barca’s injury problems continue to be a major source of frustration for Xavi.

The coach brought back Dr Ricard Pruna in 2021 in a bid to try and ease the issues but injuries continue to be a real problem for the club.