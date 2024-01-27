‘It’s our fault’ - Frenkie de Jong defends Xavi after Barcelona’s defeat to Villarreal

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong defended Xavi after Saturday’s chaotic 5-3 defeat to Villarreal in La Liga.

The loss means scrutiny will be back on Xavi, but De Jong says the players should take the blame for this season’s underwhelming form.

“We have to improve this because that can’t happen. If you come back from 0-2, you cannot allow that counterattack. In the end you lose. We have to improve that, because it can’t happen on a top team. If you have experience, that can’t happen,” he told DAZN. “It’s our fault, players’ fault — if it doesn’t work out it’s our fault. There is complete confidence in Xavi and the staff, they are doing a good job. This can’t happen and it’s our fault.”

Barca have backed Xavi so far and it’s been reported they plan to keep him in place until the end of the season as they don’t really want to sack him midway through the season.

Yet there’s no doubt things could change and it’s been a dismal week for Xavi. Saturday’s defeat followed on from a Copa del Rey exit at the hands of Athletic Club.