Xavi confirms he’ll leave Barcelona at end of season

Xavi confirmed he will leave Barcelona at the end of the season following Saturday’s 5-3 defeat to Villarreal at Montjuic.

The coach spoke to Joan Laporta after the game and then made it to his press conference where he announced his decision.

“Before you ask me the pertinent questions, I want to announce that as of June 30, I will not continue as Barça coach,” he said. “We have been talking about it with Laporta and as a culé I think that the club needs a change of dynamic. “As a culé, thinking about the club and the players I think they will free themselves and will be calmer. Thinking as a club man I think the best thing is to leave on June 30. That said, I will give my best in the remaining four months, I think we can have a good season and I hope the dynamic changes.”

Xavi went on to say he hadn’t informed the players of his decision but was very much thinking of them when he made his decision.

“I haven’t told the players, tomorrow I will talk to them, today I have seen them very upset, it is one of the reasons for this change of dynamics, they do not deserve the situation we are going through. “There is a very good human quality, very good team and what is happening often has no explanation. We have to be brave just as we were when we came, and not cling to the position and the contract. It is a situation that has to be decided like this.”

The hunt for the new Barcelona boss will now start. Who would you like to take over from Xavi after he walks away in the summer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!