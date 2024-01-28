Joao Cancelo says he was a ‘disaster’ for Barcelona against Villarreal

Joao Cancelo was not at all happy with his performance after returning from injury on Saturday as Barcelona were embarrassed 5-3 at home by Villarreal.

The Portugal international hasn’t played since the start of the month but came on at half-time with Barca trailing.

Xavi’s side did manage to turn things around, and led 3-2 at one point, but went on to capitulate in an awful defensive showing.

Here’s what Cancelo said afterwards:

“We managed the most difficult thing to come back, but we conceded three more goals,” he said. “The fault is ours alone. I’m speaking about myself. It was a disaster. They’ve been the worst 45 minutes of my career. “Tomorrow we train because the sun always appears and the good thing about football is that on Wednesday we have another game and hopefully we get the three points.”

Barcelona’s defense was an absolute mess once again. The Catalans shipped five goals at home in La Liga for the first time since 1963.

Xavi’s side have now conceded 29 goals in La Liga so far this season - more than double Real Madrid’s tally of 14.