Who will replace Xavi at Barcelona?

Barcelona are on the hunt for a new manager once again after Xavi confirmed after Saturday’s defeat to Villarreal that he’s leaving at the end of the season.

Xavi will go after two and a bit seasons in charge of the club where he shone as a player and won everything going.

The former midfielder went on to win the Spanish Super Cup and La Liga as a manager, although he’s likely to finish this season empty-handed.

The big question now is where do Barca go from here? And, more importantly, who will manage the club next season.

Of course the rumor mill will now get promptly to work. Rafa Marquez and Thiago Motta have already been mentioned. Expect Jurgen Klopp and Jose Mourinho’s names to crop up shortly too.

