Gavi is first Barcelona player to react to Xavi’s decision to leave club

Barcelona midfielder Gavi may be out injured but he’s not missing a second of what’s going on at the club.

The midfielder was the first player to respond to news of Xavi’s impending departure from the club in the summer.

Xavi shocked most of us by confirming he’s going to step down in the wake of Barcelona’s 5-3 defeat to Villarreal on Saturday.

Gavi took to social media with a brief message for his boss and a picture of the two together. “With you until the end, mister,” he wrote on Instagram.

Gavi is not due to return until next season which means there should be a new manager in place by the team he’s fit and available.

The teenager’s absence has been keenly felt by Barcelona since he was ruled out with an ACL injury and has absence has certainly contributed to the team’s underwhelming recent form.