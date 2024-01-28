Xavi Hernández announces he is to leave FC Barcelona on 30 June - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández has announced that he is leaving the Club on 30 June. The blaugrana boss made the statement in the post-game press conference at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys following the defeat against Villarreal.

FC Barcelona 3-5 Villarreal: Painful defeat - FC Barcelona

Football came back to Montjuïc for the first time in 2024 but not in the way that Barça and the culers would have wanted. Marcelino’s Villarreal inflicted a third home defeat on the blaugranes in La Liga in a topsy-turvy game that saw the visitors score twice deep into injury time to take all three points.

Alejandro Balde injury news - FC Barcelona

Tests show that first team player Alejandro Balde has an injury to the tendon in his right hamstring. In the coming days he will undergo a surgical procedure at the hands of Dr. Lasse Lempainen, under the supervision of the Club's medical staff, in Turku, Finland. Once the procedure has been carried out a new statement will be released.

Xavi claims Barcelona exit will 'free' his players - Football España

Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez has opened up on his reason to leave the club this summer. With Barcelona playing catch up in the La Liga title race at the start of 2024 and they face the prospect of ending the campaign without silverware.

Joao Cancelo: Barcelona loss to Villarreal was the worst game of my life - Football España

The inquest into Barcelona’s wild 5-3 La Liga defeat at home to Villarreal has continued at full time. The Catalans battled back from 2-0 down just after the break to lead 3-2 going into the last five minutes of normal time at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys. That advantage did not last late on, as Barcelona threw away their lead, to concede three goals in the final stages, and dent their title hopes.

Frenkie de Jong: Barcelona stars to blame for Villarreal meltdown not Xavi - Football España

The result keeps Barcelona eight points behind second place Girona in the title race and the questions will come for Xavi. Despite the expected attention on the former Spanish international, midfield star Frenkie de Jong offered his support to the manager, and claimed the responsibility lies with the team.

Barcelona "optimistic" of signing Lucas Bergvall after submitting new offer - Football España

Barcelona have been in talks to sign Lucas Bergvall over the last few weeks. The 17-year-old Swedish midfielder is very highly-regarded at the Catalan club, and discussions are still ongoing with Djurgardens.