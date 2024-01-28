‘You can’t say no’ - Rafa Marquez admits he’d be happy to replace Xavi at Barcelona

Rafa Marquez has made it pretty clear he’d be happy to take over from Xavi at Barcelona when the first-team coach steps down at the end of the season.

The Mexican currently manages Barca Atletic but was asked about changing jobs after his team’s 2-1 win over Fuenlabrada on Saturday night.

“It is a shame that the first team has had this defeat. I think the board will have time to think about it well, between now and the end of the season, to choose the coach they decide, it is in their hands,” he said. “I will continue preparing, obviously, I am very happy with the work I am doing with the boys.”

Marquez was then asked if he would like to be Barca boss and certainly wasn’t coy with his response.

“Who wouldn’t, right? But the most important thing is to continue preparing because it is my second season as a coach here. Prepare in case that moment comes,” he added. “You can’t say no to an opportunity like this. And if it comes, I will try to be available and try to do my best.”

The Mexican has previously been mentioned as a replacement if Xavi were to go halfway through the season, but it’s not clear if Barca are interested in him taking over on a long-term basis.