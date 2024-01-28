 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Barcelona players want Luis Enrique to replace Xavi

The PSG boss is seen as the ‘ideal figure’

By Gill Clark
RC Lens v Paris Saint-Germain - Ligue 1 Uber Eats Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Luis Enrique is reportedly the preferred choice to replace Xavi at Barcelona, according to the locker room.

Diario Sport are reporting that if you asked the dressing room who should be the next Barca boss, then the majority of players would go for the PSG manager.

Luis Enrique is said to be viewed as the “ideal figure” to coach the club from next season, with many of the squad having worked with him before.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Sergi Roberto were part of Lucho’s squad in his previous stint at Barca where he won the treble in his first season in charge.

Meanwhile, Barca’s Spain contingent of Pedri, Gavi, Alejandro Balde and Ferran Torres have worked with Luis Enrique at international level.

Yet the chances of Lucho coming back don’t look great at present. He joined PSG in the summer and signed a contract with the Ligue 1 side until 2025.

