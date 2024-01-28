 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tuchel talks up La Liga move after Xavi announces he’s leaving Barcelona

The Bayern boss says La Liga is ‘extraordinary’

By Gill Clark
/ new
FC Augsburg v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel looks to have opened the door to a possible move to Barcelona.

The German talked up La Liga on Sunday, just hours after Xavi had confirmed he would step down from his role at the end of the season.

“Moving abroad would appeal to me again. Spain has an extraordinary league,” he said, as reported by Florian Plettenberg.

“From my perspective, and based on my experience working with Spaniards, they are characterized by a tremendous amount of self-confidence. When you speak with Spanish players, I quickly get the sense that you are engaging with the person.“

Tuchel joined Bayern in May 2023 and signed a contract with the club until 2025. Bayern are currently second in the Bundesliga, two points behind Bayern Leverkusen.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes