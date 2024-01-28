Tuchel talks up La Liga move after Xavi announces he’s leaving Barcelona

Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel looks to have opened the door to a possible move to Barcelona.

The German talked up La Liga on Sunday, just hours after Xavi had confirmed he would step down from his role at the end of the season.

“Moving abroad would appeal to me again. Spain has an extraordinary league,” he said, as reported by Florian Plettenberg. “From my perspective, and based on my experience working with Spaniards, they are characterized by a tremendous amount of self-confidence. When you speak with Spanish players, I quickly get the sense that you are engaging with the person.“

Tuchel joined Bayern in May 2023 and signed a contract with the club until 2025. Bayern are currently second in the Bundesliga, two points behind Bayern Leverkusen.