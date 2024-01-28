Pedri sends out emotional message after Xavi announces Barcelona exit

Pedri has sent out a strong message on social media after Saturday’s defeat to Villarreal and following news that Xavi will be stepping down from his role at the club.

The midfielder, who was on target in the 5-3 defeat at Montjuic, has called on the club to improve after a “hard day” for everyone at the club.

“It’s a hard day for everyone. We have to stop looking for excuses, be critical of ourselves and bring this forward for the coach, for the team and, above all, for the club and for you. ❤️ ️ Come on Barça!” he wrote on Instagram.

Certainly Barcelona really need to improve after consecutive defeats to Athletic and Villarreal that has left them out of the Copa del Rey and now 11 points behind La Liga leaders Girona.

It’s been reported that Xavi met with the squad on Sunday to talk about his decision to step down. The Barcelona coach is said to have apologised to his players in an emotional meeting between staff and players.