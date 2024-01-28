Barcelona draw up early five-man shortlist of targets to replace Xavi

Barcelona have already got to work on a shortlist of possible Xavi replacements and have come up with five names, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is the dream but a move seems unlikely after the German said he wanted to take some time out after he leaves Anfield in the summer.

Barcelona are also said to be thinking about Thiago Motta, Mikel Arteta, Real Sociedad coach Imanol Aguacil and Hansi Flick.

Aguacil has previously been tipped as a future Barca boss, and both Gerard Romero and Relevo are also claiming his name is very much on the table.

The 52-year-old played for La Real during his career and has been working at the club as a coach since all the way back in 2011.

Alguacil has won the Copa del Rey with Real Sociedad and also returned the team to the Champions League - they play PSG in the last 16 after topping their group.

Elsewhere, Motta’s name has also been mentioned previously, as he’s a former Barcelona player and is currently impressing in Serie A with Bologna.

Arteta is another La Masia graduate, and has worked alongside Pep Guardiola, but seems to be happy at Arsenal and is contracted to the club until 2025.

And then here’s Flick who is currently without a team and who is thought to have turned down an approach from Barcelona back in 2021.

Bild reporter Christian Falk agrees that Flick’s a target, reporting the coach is a “hot candidate” to takeover and that Laporta is “pushing” for him this summer.