Barcelona set to land rising Swedish star Lucas Bergvall in €10m deal

A deal is almost done!

By Gill Clark
Djurgardens IF v Mjallby AIF - Allsvenskan Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images

Barcelona look set to win the race for Swedish gem Lucas Bergvall after submitting a bid for the 17-year-old midfielder.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano is reported Barca’s offer should be accepted in the coming days, with Bergvall set to arrive in the summer.

Barcelona have offered a total fee of €10m (which breaks down to a fixed fee of €7m pls €3m in add-ons).

Bergvall has been linked with Barcelona for some time now and seems to have made it clear he wants to sign for the Catalans over all other admirers.

The teenager was asked recently to choose between Manchester City and Barcelona and reportedly said he prefers the La Liga side.

Bergvall made 28 appearances for club side Djurgårdens last year, scoring three goals along the way. He also made his first appearance for the Swedish national team at the age of 17 years old, 11 months and 10 days.

