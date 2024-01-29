Deco confirms Barcelona want to sign a replacement for injured Alejandro Balde

Barcelona sporting director Deco has said the club will try to sign a replacement for Alejandro Balde after losing the left-back to injury.

Balde is set to undergo surgery on a hamstring problem that will likely keep him out for the rest of the season.

There’s been speculation that Barca will try to sign a new left-back, or even a midfielder, on loan for the rest of the campaign, and Deco says it’s a possibility.

“The first idea is to try to be clear about Balde, the medical tests are being done and I think they were finished yesterday, it is an issue that internally we have to do with the doctors, with the player, with his staff, with the coach. Also if it becomes clear that we can do something [in the transfer market] we will try it, for sure,” he said.

Barcelona are reportedly trying to find out from La Liga if such a move will be possible. They have already brought forward a move for Vitor Roque after losing Gavi to a season-ending injury.