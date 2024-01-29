Thiago Motta responds to claims he could replace Xavi at Barcelona

Bologna coach Thiago Motta was asked about speculation he could replace Xavi at Barcelona after his team’s Serie A draw with Milan on Saturday.

Motta has reportedly emerged as Barcelona’s “number one” choice to replace Xavi after impressing with the Serie A side.

The former Barcelona man admitted he had heard the shock news of Xavi’s decision to quit and was sorry to hear of his decision.

“That is sad, he was doing a great job and won the title last season. I saw Jurgen Klopp announce he was leaving Liverpool. Coaching is a tough job, but it is the one we chose.”

Motta was then asked if he’ll stay at Bologna and offered up the following.

“When there is news to report, I will tell you, but there’s none today,” he added.

Motta is out of contract at Bologna at the end of the season and yet to agree a new contract.