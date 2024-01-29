Girona boss Michel sends out strong message on possibility of replacing Xavi at Barca

Girona boss Michel has played down talk he could replace Xavi at the helm of Barcelona.

The coach has led his team to the top of the table this season, and there’s already been speculation he’s wanted at the Camp Nou.

Michel has been asked about the rumors once again and made it pretty clear he’s not thinking about a move right now.

“I am focused on Girona. Xavi is the person who knows FC Barcelona best. I have a contract until 2026, so nada. Xavi is Barça,” he said.

It remains to be seen who will replace Xavi at Barcelona once he steps down at the end of the season, but the club do have plenty of time to find a replacement.

The rumor mill has already claimed Jurgen Klopp, Roberto De Zerbi, Rafa Marquez and Thiago Motta and Imanol Alguacil are candidates to take over the Barcelona hotseat.