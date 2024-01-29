Sergi Roberto expected to follow Xavi out of Barcelona in summer

Barcelona captain Sergi Roberto is expected to follow manager Xavi out of the club at the end of the season.

Roberto is into the final year of his current contract at the club, and Xavi has said publicly he wants Barcelona to renew his existing deal.

Yet Diario AS reckon the club have “no intention” of renewing Roberto’s contract, meaning he is expected to leave on a free transfer.

Roberto has also played down talk of an exit - saying in December he has Xavi’s “confidence” - but the coach’s decision to leave is likely to spell bad news for the veteran.

The captain has previously revealed he would like to play in the United States before hanging up his boots and this summer may see him granted his wish.

Roberto has already seen Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Luis Suarez, Riqui Puig and Lionel Messi head to MLS and could be the next Barca star to head to the United States.