Sunday session at the Ciutat Esportiva

The blaugrana first team squad trained today at the Ciutat Esportiva after the Villarreal match, the first step to put the defeat against the Yellow Submarines behind them and look forward to this Wednesday's home game against Osasuna.

Joan Laporta shows support for the team

Joan Laporta is with both the team and Xavi Hernández after the defeat to Villarreal and the coach's announcement that he will step down at the end of the season. As such, FC Barcelona's president stopped by the Ciutat Esportiva on Sunday morning to say a few words to the squad.

Joan Laporta: 'We want to recover from this situation'

Real Betis Féminas 0-6 FC Barcelona: Still unbeaten

Things couldn't have started better at the Ciudad Deportiva Luis del Sol, Bruna's left foot smashing the ball home after just three minutes. Betis somehow or other managed to hold on for 20 minutes without conceding another, but that was when Brugts pounced on a rebound to double the visitors' advantage.

Fuenlabrada 1-2 Barça Atlètic: Promising win

Barça Atlètic have won 2-1 at Fuenlabrada with Unai Hernández scoring the first from an unmarked situation in the opposing box and an own goal pretty much sentencing things with a second half goal, although Manu Lama's response gave the home fans some late hope of a comeback.

Exclusive: Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi "a likely option" to replace Xavi Hernandez at Barcelona

Barcelona are now officially looking for a new manager, following an announcement on Saturday night from current head coach Xavi Hernandez that he will be stepping down at the end of the season.