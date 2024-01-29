‘Totally fake news’ - Mikel Arteta slams claims he could replace Xavi at Barcelona

Mikel Arteta has hit back at claims he could leave Arsenal at the end of the season and head to Barcelona to replace Xavi.

Diario Sport reported late on Sunday that the Spaniard could follow Xavi and Jurgen Klopp in swapping jobs this summer.

Arteta was asked about the speculation at a press conference on Monday and made it crystal clear the speculation is false.

“No. That’s totally fake news. What I read yesterday I don’t know where it’s coming from. I’m really upset about it,” he said. “I could not believe it. I don’t know where it’s coming from. I think we have to be very careful when you talk about personal things especially. I’m in the right place.”

The Arsenal boss was then quizzed about why he felt so upset about the report.

“One is a consequence of the other. First of all I’m really cautious when I talk publicly about my personal things. When someone puts a statement about what we’ve done personally. “Secondly because I don’t think someone deserves to hear news like that. I’ve always said completely the opposite. That’s why I feel upset.”

Sport’s report always seemed pretty far-fetched, with Arteta clearly not interested in heading to Barcelona right now.