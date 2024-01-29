Bayern react angrily to Thomas Tuchel being linked with Barcelona

Bayern Munich are not at all happy at seeing head coach Thomas Tuchel linked with a move to Barcelona to take over from Xavi.

Tuchel spoke at the weekend about La Liga and explained how a move abroad would appeal and also said that he thought the Spanish top flight was “extraordinary.”

The coach’s comments came just hours after Xavi had announced he was departing Barcelona at the end of the season, leaving many to wonder if Tuchel could replace him.

Bayern have now issued a strong statement from chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen and sporting director Christoph Freund revealing how they’re pretty fed up with the speculation

“Our head coach Thomas Tuchel was asked by supporters on Sunday as part of a fan club visit about his coaching career and his previous experiences abroad at Paris St Germain and naturally provided information about this during the discussion. “He also answered general questions from fans about Spain as a footballing country. He never spoke about Xavi Hernandez and his successor, as was falsely claimed afterwards. “We will no longer accept such non-factual statements directed against our coach, which always come from the same source.”

Bayern seems to enjoy having a pop at Barcelona. They were pretty upset when losing Lewandowski to the Catalans and also threw their toys out of the pram when Xavi spoke of his admiration for Joshua Kimmich last summer.