Barcelona squad have lunch at Robert Lewandowski’s house after Xavi announces he’s leaving

Barcelona’s players headed round to Robert Lewandowski house on Monday for lunch following news Xavi will leave the club in the summer.

The team trained as normal in the morning and them spent time some together, and away from the coaching staff, at the striker’s home.

Los jugadores del Barça en la comida de hermandad en la casa de Lewandowski



Pep Morata pic.twitter.com/KBq4Bu74wN — Mundo Deportivo (@mundodeportivo) January 29, 2024

It seems the players are keen to talk about the current situation after being shocked by Xavi’s announcement after the 5-3 defeat to Villarreal.

The whole squad were spotted heading to lunch, including Gavi who is out injured for the rest of the season after undergoing ACL surgery.

Goalkeeper, Marc-Andre ter Stegen - who is also sidelined right now but due back soon - was also present.

| The squad upon leaving Lewandowski's house after the team lunch. #fcblive pic.twitter.com/eQ4xMQVGAT — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) January 29, 2024

Barcelona will be hoping they can finish what’s been a disappointing season well and give Xavi a good send-off.

The team return to action on Wednesday against Osasuna and will aim to get back to winning ways after defeats to Athletic and Villarreal.

Barca go on to play Alaves, Granada and Celta Vigo in La Liga before the first leg of their last 16 Champions League tie with Napoli.