Barcelona add Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi to list of managerial targets

Barcelona have reportedly added Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi to a growing list of managerial targets as they search for a replacement for Xavi.

Marca are reporting that De Zerbi is being “strongly considered” by the Catalans and has the right kind of profile the club are looking for in a coach.

Barca want someone who has experience, possesses bags of energy, and has a great hunger to win trophies.

De Zerbi has done a fine job since taking over at Brighton. The team have qualified for European football for the first time in their history and went on to top their group.

The Seagulls currently sit seventh in the Premier League, despite missing several key players through injury and having sold big stars in the summer.

De Zerbi’s team play an attractive, attacking brand of football which was described as the “most beautiful” in the world earlier this season by AEK Athens manager Matías Almeyda.