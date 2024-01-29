Barcelona receive €9m offer for promising defender Mikayil Faye

Barcelona are thought to have received an offer of up to €9 million for promising young defender Mikayil Faye.

Fabrizio Romano reports that French side Lens have made an offer to take the youngster on loan with a mandatory purchase option.

It’s not clear yet what Barcelona plan to do, but Romano notes that the club have previously “rejected all proposals” for Faye.

EXCL: RC Lens have submitted formal bid to Barcelona for talented 2004 born defender Mikayil Faye.



Loan with obligation to buy proposal — around €8/9m package.



It’s up to Barça but club position has always been clear until today: all proposals were rejected. pic.twitter.com/p73sFUOLBF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 29, 2024

Barca only signed Faye last June on a four-year deal from Croatian side NK Kustosija Zagreb. The defender went on to link up with Barca Atletic where he has impressed for Rafa Marquez’s side.

Faye also has an admirer in Jules Kounde. The Frenchman praised his team-mate when talking about him in December and tipped him to have a bright future.

There’s no doubt that Faye looks a promising talent but there’s plenty of competition at center-back in the first team right now, particularly following Pau Cubarsi’s recent emergence.