Brighton offer update on Barcelona loanee Ansu Fati as he nears comeback from injury

Brighton manager Robert De Zerbi has offered an update on Ansu Fati and confirmed the Barcelona loanee is close to making his return from injury.

Fati has been out since the end of November after suffering yet another injury setback but is close to a return.

The youngster has returned to training and De Zerbi has offered an indication of when he might feature again for the Seagulls.

“I hope one week, but maybe he needs two weeks more,” he said. “At the moment we have 15 or 16 players. We need more. Ansu Fati is a different player, we need his qualities, his characteristics.”

Fati will be eager to get back to work after his latest layoff. The forward was starting to enjoy life at Brighton before being sidelined once again.

He has made 14 appearances in all competitions so far for Brighton, scoring four times and contributing one assist to the cause.