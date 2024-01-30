Session to get ready for the visit of Osasuna - FC Barcelona

Xavi Hernández's squad trained at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper with all the available first team players. The news from the session was that Iñigo Martínez took part in some of the workout with his team mates.

When and where to watch FC Barcelona v Osasuna - FC Barcelona

Second time in four days for Barça fans to head to Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, as the blaugranes welcome Osasuna for the LaLiga matchday 20 fixture, which had been postponed due to the Spanish Super Cup commitments in Saudi Arabia.

Héctor Fort 'working to stay many years at FC Barcelona' - FC Barcelona

Héctor Fort is one of the big names at La Masia this last few weeks, in which he has been gaining first team experience. At the club since 2013 and officially an U19 player, he has demonstrated character far beyond that usually expected of someone of his age by filling in as both left and right back for the senior team. He now has four appearances under his belt, three of those from the start.

Barcelona youngster subject to late transfer offer from Ligue 1 club - Football España

Barcelona have had trouble making money in the transfer market of late, and have been given an opportunity to turn a quick profit. However it would mean bidding farewell to one of their most promising defenders.

Bayern Munich release statement over Thomas Tuchel comments following Barcelona links - Football España

Bayern Munich have done their best to shut down speculation that their manager Thomas Tuchel could be interested in leaving them for Barcelona at the end of the season. The German coach made comments on the Spanish league after he was asked about the country at a fan event.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta puts out strong response to Barcelona rumours - Football España

Barca Atletic manager Rafael Marquez said he would be interested in the job, much to the frustration of the Barcelona hierarchy, but otherwise every other coach asked about it has dismissed the idea. Luis Enrique, Michel Sanchez and Thiago Motta have all said they are focusing on their current jobs or words to that effect, but Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was much stronger in his response.

Xavi Hernandez's €13m sacrifice for Barcelona despite departure - Football España

The Blaugrana have already started the hunt for their new boss, and one of the considerations for that search is no doubt cost. Once again this season they are tight up against their salary limit, and it looks unlikely to improve any time soon.