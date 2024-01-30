Barcelona offer update on Alejandro Balde after hamstring surgery

Barcelona have confirmed that left-back Alejandro Balde has undergone successful surgery on his hamstring injury.

Balde has flown out to Finland for the surgery after sustaining the injury in the Copa del Rey clash with Athletic Club.

Here’s the club’s offficial statement:

“The first team player Alejandro Balde has undergone a successful surgical procedure on the injury to the tendon in his right hamstring. The procedure was carried out by Dr.Lasse Lempainen, under the supervision of the Club’s medical staff, in Turku, Finland. The player is unavailable for selection and his recovery will dictate his return.”

Barcelona aren’t saying when Balde will return but it will be a surprise if he makes it back before the end of the current campaign.

Yet Spain boss Luis de la Fuente has seemed hopeful Balde could be available for the Euros which start in June in Germany.

“I spoke to him the other day. He is strong (mentally), which is very important, but of course, he will be out for several months… He will return before the Euros soon,” he told Radioestadio Noche.

Get well soon, Alejandro Balde!