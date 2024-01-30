Pressure at Barcelona is ‘incomparable’ to anywhere else - Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has been talking about the differences between managing in Spain and England following news that Jurgen Klopp and Xavi would be stepping down from their roles at the end of the season.

The City boss said the pressure in La Liga is far greater than in the Premier League and added that in Barcelona it’s even tougher.

“We cannot compare the pressure we have in England to Spain, in my experience,” he told a press conference. “It’s a thousand times tougher there. Six press conferences a week, a lot of games. The pressure you feel in Barcelona is not comparable anywhere else.”

Xavi announced he would be leaving after the 5-3 defeat to Villarreal, revealing the toll the job had taken on him.

“In Barcelona, you always feel like you’re not valued, you’re mistreated - that’s how the club works,” he said. “From a mental-health level, it’s tough too. I am a positive guy, but the battery levels keep running out - and at some point, you realise there’s no point in staying.”

Barcelona are now searching for a replacement to take over from Xavi when he departs at the end of the season.