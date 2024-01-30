Barcelona confirm Joao Felix ruled out with ankle injury

Barcelona have confirmed another injury problem ahead of Wednesday’s La Liga clash against Osasuna.

Joao Felix has suffered an ankle problem and will join an injury list that already includes Raphinha, Gavi, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Sergi Roberto, Alejandro Balde, Inigo Martinez and Marcos Alonso.

Here’s the club’s official statement:

“In training on Tuesday morning the first team player João Félix sprained a ligament in his right ankle. He is unavailable for selection and his recovery will dictate his return.”

Felix was back in the starting XI last time out against Villarreal but will drop out again due to injury.

Xavi still has Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres and Vitor Roque available for the match as well as youngsters such as Marc Guiu and Fermin Lopez.

Felix has made 18 La Liga appearances so far this season for Barcelona, scoring four goals and picking up two assists.