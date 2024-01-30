Fermin Lopez registered with Barcelona first team & handed new shirt number

Barcelona have announced that Fermin Lopez has been officially registered with the first team and handed a new squad number.

Lopez will swap his No. 32 for the No. 16 for the rest of the season - a number that’s been previously worn by players including Xavi, Sergio Busquets, Pedri and most recently Ez Abde.

And here it is:

Fermin moves up from Barcelona Atletic after a season where he’s featured 22 times for Xavi’s first-team, scoring three goals.

The decision also helps Xavi and the other Barca youngsters who are pushing for first team minutes such as Pau Cubarsi, Hector Fort and Marc Guiu.

RFEF rules mean there needs to be seven first-teamers on the pitch - one of the reasons why Xavi couldn’t bring on Fermin in the Copa del Rey clash against Athletic.

It’s also a move that once again demonstrates the faith the club has in Fermin - a player Xavi has already said he expects to stay in the team “for years.”