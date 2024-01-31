The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana return to La Liga action with a home game against Osasuna at the Montjuïc Olympic Stadium, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 20 players for Wednesday’s clash:

Goalkeepers: 13. Iñaki Peña, 26. Ander Astralaga, 31. Diego Kochen

Defenders: 2. João Cancelo, 4. Ronald Araujo, 15. Andreas Christensen, 23. Jules Kounde, 33. Pau Cubarsí, 39. Héctor Fort

Midfielders: 8. Pedri, 16. Fermín López, 18. Oriol Romeu, 21. Frenkie de Jong, 22. Ilkay Gündogan, 30. Marc Casadó, 35. Unai Hernández

Forwards: 7. Ferran Torres, 9. Robert Lewandowski, 19. Vitor Roque, 27. Lamine Yamal

The injuries simply won’t stop at Barça this season, and another name has been added to the list of absences as João Félix is expected to miss a number of weeks with an ankle injury. He joins Sergi Roberto (Achilles), Raphinha (hamstring), Marcos Alonso (back), Alejandro Balde (hamstring) and Gavi (knee) on the treatment table, while Marc-André ter Stegen (back) has returned to training but isn’t cleared just yet. There is some good news, however, as Iñigo Martínez is back in the squad after missing the last three weeks with a hamstring injury.

Predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1):

Peña; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Cancelo; Pedri, De Jong; Yamal, Gündogan, Ferran; Lewandowski

The match kicks off at 7pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 6pm GMT (UK), 1pm ET, 10am PT (USA), 11.30pm IST (India), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!