WELCOME TO THE MONTJUÏC OLYMPIC STADIUM!!! The beautiful temporary home of the world’s greatest club in the capital of Catalonia is the site of Barcelona’s next La Liga match as the Blaugrana welcome Osasuna in a rematch of the Spanish Super Cup semi-final earlier this month. Barça come into this one needing three points after a devastating loss that ended their title hopes, but there’s still much to fight for in the league and every win counts in the race for the Top 4. Osasuna always make things tough for Barça, and will be motivated to get some revenge after the loss in Saudi Arabia and take advatage of the home team’s poor run of form. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2023-24 La Liga, Matchday 20

Date/Time: Wednesday, January 31, 2024, 7pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 6pm GMT (UK), 1pm ET, 10am PT (USA), 11.30pm IST (India)

Venue: Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Montjuïc, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Referee: Jorge Figueroa Vázquez

VAR: Valentín Pizarro Gómez

HOW TO WATCH

On TV: ESPN Deportes (USA), Viaplay Sports 1 (UK), SuperSport (Nigeria), Sports18 (India), Not Available (Spain, Canada), others

Online: ESPN+ (USA), LaLigaTV (UK), DAZN (Spain), others

