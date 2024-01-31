Looking ahead to the Osasuna game - FC Barcelona

On Tuesday Xavi Hernández's squad completed their final training session before the visit of Osasuna on Wednesday in La Liga in a game at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys that kicks off at 7pm CET. Barça need all three points after last Saturday's defeat against Villarreal to maintain their push for the best possible finish in the league.

It has been a turbulent few days at FC Barcelona, with a 5-3 defeat at home to Villarreal supposing a major setback in the league title challenge and then coach Xavi Hernandez announcing that he is going to be standing down from the position at the end of the season.

In his first press conference since his announcement that he would be leaving his post as Barça coach on 30 June, Xavi Hernández reflected on the last few days. "Unity is important. It is not an easy time but we Barça and the fans to be united. I would like to highlight the reaction of the fans and the dressing room following my announcement. The shows of affection I have received have been amazing," said the Barça coach ahead of Wednesday's meeting with Osasuna in La Liga.

The first team player Alejandro Balde has undergone a successful surgical procedure on the injury to the tendon in his right hamstring. The procedure was carried out by Dr.Lasse Lempainen, under the supervision of the Club's medical staff, in Turku, Finland. The player is unavailable for selection and his recovery will dictate his return.

In training on Tuesday morning the first team player João Félix suffered a sprain of a ligament in his right ankle. He is unavailable for selection and his recovery will dictate his return.

Fermín López is an official first team member. The Andalusian, who has been working with the first team since the preseason, has been awarded the number 16 shirt.

Xavi isn’t the first Barcelona manager to complain about the local media, and there’s no doubt that he won’t be the last. It seems that many are in agreements with his standing on media pressure, including close friend and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, who backed up Xavi’s views when he spoke to the media on Tuesday, as per Diario AS.