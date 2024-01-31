Robert Lewandowski ‘enormously frustrated’ with current situation at Barcelona

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski is said to be “enormously frustrated” with his situation at the club after struggling to find his best form this season.

Lewandowski has scored eight times in 19 La Liga appearances - a far cry from last season when he ended the campaign as the top scorer in Spain’s top flight.

Poland boss Michal Probierz feels Lewandowski has been unfairly criticised, as the whole team has struggled this season, and admits the striker is having a tough time.

“I understand that one could complain if FC Barcelona played well and he played badly, but the entire Barça team is playing badly and Robert finds it very difficult to find a way to solve it,” he told Laczy Nas Pilka. “You can tell he tries his best to do his best, but there aren’t many opportunities, and even if he figures something out himself, someone won’t take advantage of it. The club’s situation frustrates him enormously. “I have the impression that the perception of Robert through the prism of Barcelona is too negative, it is going in the wrong direction. You can criticize, you can judge, but sometimes you also need to support someone.”

Lewandowski’s frustration has no doubt been compounded by the fact he’s been taken off early by Xavi in recent games against Betis, Athletic and Villarreal.

However, he does have four goals and an assist in his last seven games for Barca and will be hoping to add to his tally tonight against Osasuna.