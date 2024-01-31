Ferran Torres goes off in tears against Osasuna and joins Barcelona’s lengthy injury list

Barcelona suffered yet another injury blow on Wednesday as Ferran Torres was forced off in the opening minutes against Osasuna.

Torres pulled up and grabbed his hamstring after chasing a ball and was unable to continue.

The forward then looked to be in tears as he went off the pitch at Montjuic, covering his face with his shirt to hide his emotions.

Xavi opted to replace Ferran with Fermin Lopez, who took to the pitch in his new No. 16 shirt after being registered with the first team.

Ferran now joins a growing injury list at Barcelona. Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Marcos Alonso, Gavi, Inigo Martinez, Raphinha, Alejandro Balde and Joao Felix are all out currently.

His injury comes during an improved season for Ferran. The forward has scored 11 goals in all competitions for Xavi’s side.

Ferran’s early exit also leaves Xavi short of options in attack, with Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal, Fermin and Vitor Roque his only fit senior forwards.