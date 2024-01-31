Vitor Roque reacts to scoring first goal for Barcelona in Osasuna win

Vitor Roque couldn’t hide his delight after scoring his first goal for Barcelona in a 1-0 win over Osasuna in La Liga.

The Brazilian came on as a substitute and needed just 72 seconds to flick home a cross from Joao Cancelo and secure all three points for Xavi’s side.

Here’s what he made of it all:

“Very happy with my first goal and for the victory,” he told DAZN “Cancelo’s cross and scoring my first goal in front of the fans is something to be happy about. “It’s a dream come true. Mister always talks to me to keep me calm. Keep working, I’m going to come in little by little and take advantage of my opportunity. “I have to keep working every day to take advantage of the opportunity.”

The goal is just what Vitor Roque needed following his January move and should provide a big confidence boost.

Xavi will need the Brazilian too in the coming weeks, particularly with Ferran Torres, Raphinha and Joao Felix currently out injured.