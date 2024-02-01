Malian wonderkid Ibrahim Diarra joins Barcelona

Mali wonderkid Ibrahim ‘Kaka’ Diarra has joined Barcelona with a view to moving to the club on a permanent basis.

The youngster’s club, Academie Africa Foot in Mali, confirmed the move in a post on social media on Wednesday.

“Ibrahim Diarra, known as Kaká, is going to a training course in Barcelona as part of our collaboration with FC Barcelona. We wish him courage and success in this new stage. “Stay tuned to follow his exceptional career!”

Diarra subsequently posted a video on Instagram stories to show he was at Montjuic to watch the first team taking on Osasuna in La Liga.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the TV cameras also picked him out watching the game.

Ibrahim Diarra is in attendance for tonight match. pic.twitter.com/GVGNC76pe2 — LaMasia Report (@Lamasia_Report) January 31, 2024

The teenage attacker reportedly caught the eye of the club’s scouts during the Under-17 World Cup.

Mali finished the tournament in third place, with Diarra scooping the Silver Boot as the second highest scorer with five goals and four assists over seven matches.

It’s been reported that Diarra could go on and sign for Barcelona on a permanent basis when he turns 18 in December 2024.