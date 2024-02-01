Pedri urges Barcelona to give Xavi ‘everything’ until the end of the season

Pedri had told Barcelona to give Xavi everything they’ve got until the end of the season when Xavi will step down from his role as first-team coach.

The Catalan giants got back to winning ways on Wednesday, beating Osasuna 1-0 in the team’s first game since Xavi’s shock announcement that he’ll be leaving.

Pedri says it’s been a weird week for the players but they are going to do all they can to ensure Xavi signs off on a high.

“It is a week that is not normal. It is the coach’s decision. We are going to give everything for him until the end. He has helped us all a lot and we have to give everything for him and for the team,” he said. “We knew that these are his last games as a coach and we have to come out with even more enthusiasm than before and give him victories until the end of the season. “I think Vitor gives us a lot of rhythm, he has a goal, he is going to contribute a lot to us. He constantly throws off the markers and that is essential for midfielders. “The League is complicated but I have seen worse things that have been turned around. We are going to try to continue adding three at a time and see if those at the top fail.”

Barca’s win over Osasuna brought a first goal for Vitor Roque, a rare clean sheet and some much-needed confidence. Up next for Barcelona is a trip to Alaves on Saturday evening.