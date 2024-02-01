Xavi talks Vitor Roque and Robert Lewandowski after Barcelona’s win over Osasuna

Xavi Hernandez praised Vitor Roque but demanded more from Robert Lewandowski after Barcelona’s win over Osasuna in La Liga on Wednesday.

The Catalans secured all three points thanks to Vitor Roque’s first goal for his new club, with Lewandowski drawing another blank for Barca.

Xavi was thrilled to see the young Brazilian open his account for his new club.

“Scorers depend on goals and he absolutely needed it. He has been freed. You see the happiness,” he said. “He had not had luck in other games and today he was able to free himself. He is a good kid, young, he knows his qualities, he goes into space and the goal will be great for him. He and Fermín have given us a lot because they attacked the spaces.”

Xavi said afterwards that he had spoken to the Poland international in the week and had told him he must improve.

“We spoke with him this week. He has to be more positional, be in the area. He is one of the best finishers in the world,” he explained. “He has to give us that goal in the area because we have a very important positional game. He has been better at a positional level. Little by little. The forwards need that goal to give them confidence and Robert is going to score them.”

Lewandowski has scored eight La Liga goals so this season but has looked a shadow of the player who picked up the Pichichi last season.

More goals are certainly needed, although Xavi will also be hoping Vitor Roque can go on a run after opening his account for his new club.