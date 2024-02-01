Barça 1-0 Osasuna: Vitor Roque makes the difference at Montjuïc - FC Barcelona

After Xavi’s call for unity since he announced his decision to step down at the end of the season, and despite the many absentees from the squad, his team showed cohesion as FC Barcelona won 1-0 against Osasuna in this postponed LaLiga matchday 20 fixture.

Vitor Roque opens his account for FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

Brazilian Vitor Roque has opened his account. The striker who joined the club in the winter transfer market from Atletico Paranaense gave Barça victory on Wednesday against Osasuna with a good header from a Cancelo cross. A classic knee sliding celebration spoke volumes about the significance of the strike in the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys for the young striker.

Xavi pleased with the reaction - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona beat Osasuna 1-0 on Wednesday night, and following the game coach Xavi Hernández was delighted to say that "we were much better in attack and defence than we were against Villarreal. We need to get the ball moving around more, but we were generating chances and I'm happy about that. The team reacted, and that ¡s the most important thing. We played much better, but there is lot to improve in our football, especially breaking the opposition's lines."

Ferran Torres, right hamstring injury - FC Barcelona

Tests on Ferran Torres have revealed that the FC Barcelona forward has injured the biceps femoris muscle in his right hamstring, meaning he will be out of action until the injury clears up.

SL Benfica 4-4 Barça: Draw to end the group stage - FC Barcelona

Adraw in Portugal as this final Champions League group stage ended Benfica 4-4 FC Barcelona, making it five wins out of six. It was an entertaining game to end this stage of the competition, both teams playing with some freedom as they were already through to the quarterfinals. The Catalans went 0-2 and then 2-3 up before coming back themselves to level up the game just before the final whistle.