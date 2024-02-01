Ferran Torres and Joao Felix both doubts for Barcelona’s UCL trip to Napoli

Barcelona could be without both Ferran Torres and Joao Felix for the first leg of their Champions League tie with Napoli later this month.

The two attackers are both sidelined, with Barcelona confirming Ferran has a hamstring propblem after he went off in tears against Osasuna.

There’s no timescale yet on Ferran, but early estimates suggest he’ll miss a month - meaning he won’t make the trip to Naples to take on the Serie A champions.

INJURY NEWS | Tests carried out have revealed that first team player Ferran Torres has a right hamstring injury. He is out and his recovery will determine his availability. pic.twitter.com/9fejASBX4b — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 31, 2024

Felix was ruled out with an ankle injury before the match and is also expected to miss around four weeks of action.

ESPN have claimed Barcelona fear that he will also sit out the trip to the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, leaving Xavi short of attacking options.

Barca are also without Raphinha right now which means Xavi isn’t really able to offer his fit forwards much rest.

Lamine Yamal has now played 90 minutes in Barcelona’s last four games and certainly looked to be feeling it late on against Osasuna.

And it’s difficult to see how he’s going to get much of a rest due to the injury situation, and the fact Barca still have three league games to play before the trip to Italy.