Xavi calls up Dani Rodriguez and Pau Victor for Barcelona training amid injury crisis

Barcelona coach Xavi called up teenage forwards Dani Rodriguez and Pau Victor to training on Thursday amid the team’s raft of injuries.

The duo got the nod along with a host of other youngsters including Marc Casado, Pau Cubarsi and Hector Fort, and goalkeepers Ander Astralaga and Diego Kochen.

Xavi has been hit hard by injuries recently, particularly in attack with Raphinha, Ferran Torres and Joao Felix all sidelined ahead of the trip to Alaves.

The situation means that Xavi has opted to have a check on Rodriguez and Victor ahead of his team’s next La Liga match on Saturday.

The duo will be hoping for some first-team minutes after impressing earlier this season with the youth sides.

Rodriguez caught the eye in the UEFA Youth League with a brilliant goal against Shakhtar Donetsk.

- Dani Rodriguez scores a great goal to make it 2-0 to Barça U19 vs Shakhtar U19!

Victor has also made an impact this season with Barca Atletic after joining on loan from Girona in the summer window.

He’s scored 11 goals and picked up three assists in 19 games for Rafa Marquez’s side and there’s already been talk Barca want to activate the purchase option in his contract.