Barcelona Femeni star Asisat Oshoala leaves for NWSL side Bay FC

Barcelona have confirmed that Asisat Oshoala has left the club and moved to the United States to join NWSL team Bay FC.

Oshoala was out of contract at the end of the season and has decided to move on after a stellar career with Barca where she scored 117 goals in 162 games.

The forward won the Champions League twice, picked up four league wins and three Copa de la Reinas and will be missed.

Oshoala has spoken about her decision to swap Barcelona for a move to the US.

“I stayed five years in Barcelona and that’s like the longest I’ve stay at a club to be honest,” she said. “And I felt I just want to change and to try something different and also I just want to have fun. And when I was presented with the project of this club liked it and decided to go with it.”

Good luck at Bay FC, Asisat Oshoala!