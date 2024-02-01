‘My spark went out’ - Robert Lewandowski opens up on his Barcelona form

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has offered a pretty honest assessment of his form in 2023 for club and country.

The Poland international won the Pichichi in his first season at Barca but did seem to struggle for form after the World Cup.

He’s told Foot Truck that he knows he hit a bad patch and found it difficult to get back to his best.

“In 2023, there was a moment when I felt not only mentally, but also physically weaker. That year, all the bad and negative things seemed to come together in one moment. Everything accumulated,” he explained. “Of course, I also made mistakes. I fell into a kind of current and it took me too long to get out of it, to return to normality, and in football it is not so easy to do it in a week or two weeks. “During that period I did physical tests and individual training in my free time and it turned out that it all looked good and it also gave me a lot of answers. I could see that I am moving forward physically. “I can look back and this is an indicator for me that shows me that there are still good times ahead, but in 2023 there was a moment when my spark went out.”

Barcelona are still waiting to see the best of Lewandowski. The forward has scored eight La Liga goals this season but does not seem to possess the same threat as in his debut campaign.