Barcelona beaten to Swedish gem Lucas Bergvall by Tottenham

Barcelona have reportedly missed out on Swedish gem Lucas Bergvall who has decided to move to Premier League side Tottenham instead.

It had been widely reported that Barca would land Bergvall and that the teenager was only really interested in joining Xavi’s side.

Yet The Athletic are now reporting that Tottenham have won the race to land the midfielder and will pay €10 million plus add-ons for his signature.

Bergvall will sign a five-year deal with the north London side and complete his move in the summer transfer window. He’ll spend the rest of the campaign with Djurgardens.

The report claims that Bergvall “almost” had a deal done with Barca before taking in a visit to Spurs and meeting head coach Ange Postecoglou and Daniel Levy.

Tottenham then managed to “persuade Bergvall that his career should continue there” and leave Barcelona to miss out on yet another promising young star.