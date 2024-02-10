Xavi searching for first win against Granada before stepping down at Barcelona

Barcelona play host to Granada in La Liga on Sunday in a match that sees Xavi come up against a team he is yet to beat as manager.

The Catalans have a poor recent record against the Andalusians. They have failed to win any of their last four matches against the Nazaríes in Spain’s top flight.

Indeed Xavi has never tasted victory against Granada. Of course he’s only actually faced Granada twice as manager but has drawn both games.

Barca actually needed an 85th minute equaliser from Sergi Roberto to grab a point in the away fixture earlier this season, with Xavi grumbling afterwards his team deserved the win.

Granada had actually gone 2-0 up in the game but were pegged back by goals from Lamine Yamal and Roberto. Joao Felix then had a late goal disallowed for an offside by Ferran Torres.

The only other time Xavi has come up against Granada was during his first season in charge. A late equaliser from Granada saw 10-man Barca, who had lost Gavi to a red card, draw 1-1.

Rayo Vallecano are the only other side in the top flight this season that Xavi has managed at least one game against and failed to win.

The good news is that Barca head into the game on a winning run. They have claimed victories in five of their last six La Liga games. Granada, meanwhile, have won just once in 2024 and sit just one place off the bottom of the table.