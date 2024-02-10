Barcelona’s Ferran Torres keen to play at 2024 Olympics for Spain

Barcelona forward Ferran Torres is reportedly keen to play for Spain in the 2024 Olympics this summer which will be held in Paris.

Relevo are reporting that Torres has already told the RFEF he’d like to play in case he’s handed a call up this summer.

Spain can call up three overage (over 23) players for the squad and have apparently been checking out which stars may be willing to feature in the tournament.

It seems Torres is definitely one player who would like to go, if called in, although his decision is unlikely to go down too well at Barcelona.

The Catalans have once again been plagued by injuries this season, with Xavi regularly blaming a packed schedule for the amount of physical problems suffered by his players.

Ferran’s not the only Barcelona player who could feature in Paris for Spain. Pedri, Alejandro Balde, Eric Garcia and Lamine Yamal may also get the nod.

Spain could also potentially look at Gavi, although it’s thought the midfielder won’t be quite ready after undergoing ACL injury this winter.