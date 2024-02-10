Friday session ahead of Barça v Granada - FC Barcelona

The week rolls on and another fixture at the Estadi Lluís Companys is approaching in the form of Barça v Granada on Sunday, kick off 9pm CET. Xavi Hernández's squad held another training session at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper on Sunday as preparations continue for week 24 in La Liga.

Cancelo and Lamine, dribble masters - FC Barcelona

João Cancelo and Lamine Yamal are two players who are in no way afraid to take a run at opponents. In fact, the Barça duo rank first and third for percentage completed dribbles in La Liga, only counting players who have made 50 or more attempts. The Portuguese full back has completed 38 of his 61 attempts (62.3%), while Lamine has completed 40 of his 67 attempts (59.7%).

FC Barcelona official statement - FC Barcelona

Fútbol Club Barcelona has been informed of the verdict on income tax (IRPF) of the National Court (Audiencia Nacional) regarding the appeal presented by the club with respect to the tax inspection concerning payments made to players' agents between 2012 and 2015.

Barça Women to face Athletic Club in the Copa de la Reina - FC Barcelona

Barça Women will face Athletic Club de Bilbao in the semi-finals of the Copa de la Reina. The first leg is on Thursday 7 March at 9pm CET in Lezama, and the second leg will be on Thursday 14 March, also at 9pm CET, at the Estadi Johan Cruyff.

Barcelona have opened talks with coaches to replace Xavi Hernandez - Football España

Barcelona have begun their search for a new manager, and despite Sporting Director Deco claiming on Wednesday that they are not thinking about the matter just yet, as they ‘assimilate’ the departure of Xavi Hernandez this summer, that is no longer the case.

Barcelona open to Frenkie de Jong sale as exit talk ramps up - Football España

After reports emerged late on Thursday night that de Jong would be open to leaving the club this summer for the right side, Relevo are now reporting that Barcelona feel similarly. They feel his performances have not matched with expectations, and five years after signing him for €80m, they may be willing to part with him.