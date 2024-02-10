LOOK: New pics of Barcelona’s classy home kit for 2024-25 leaked

Barcelona fans have been offered a sneak peak of the club’s potential home kit for next season in a series of new images on social media.

The images, leaked by Twitter user Memorabilia1899, show a half-and-half design with the club crest in the middle of the shirt and the logos in gold.

Barcelona will be celebrating their 125th anniversary during the 2024-25 campaign and look set to go with a design that will evoke memories of the 1998-99 and 2008-09 seasons.

And here it is:

Next season will be a really interesting one for Barcelona. The team will be under new management following Xavi’s decision to step down at the end of the campaign.

The team are also set to return to Camp Nou after renovation work. It’s hoped the new stadium will be ready by November 2024, and there’s also been talk Lionel Messi could come back to play in a special match to mark the 125th centenary celebrations.

What do you think of Barcelona’s potential new kit? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!