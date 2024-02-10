Barcelona add Sporting boss Rúben Amorim to list of managerial targets

Barcelona have reportedly added Sporting boss Ruben Amorim to their list of managerial targets as they search for a replacement for Xavi.

Esports 3 are reporting that Barca “have explored the possibility” of Amorim taking over at the club after Xavi steps down at the end of the season.

Amorim is said to be keen but it looks a difficult deal to do financially. Barca would have to pay his €30 million exit clause which may scupper any potential deal.

The coach arrived at Sporting in 2020 from Braga and won the league in 2021 - the club’s first title in 19 years.

Barcelona are said to have been impressed by his attacking style of play and willingness to trust in his young players.

Sporting currently sit second in the league, two points behind Benfica but with a game in hand, and have scored 53 goals in 19 games so far this season.